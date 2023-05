Uttar Pradesh: Gangster Anil Dujana neutralised in an encounter in Meerut | Oneindia News

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday gunned downed dreaded gangster Anil Dujana.

Dujana who had a bounty of Rs 25, 000 was killed in an encounter with UP STF in Meerut.

