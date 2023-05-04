#7 LAKERS at #6 WARRIORS | FULL GAME 1 HIGHLIGHTS | May 2, 2023

Led by Anthony Davis's 30 points and 23 rebounds, the No.

7 seed Los Angeles Lakers defeat the No.

6 seed Golden State Warriors in Game 1, 117-112.

LeBron James added 22 points and 11 rebounds in the victory, while Stephen Curry (27 points, 6 3pt.

FG) and Klay Thompson (25 points, 6 3pt.

FG) combined for 52 points for the Warriors.

The Lakers lead the best-of-seven series, 1-0, with Game 2 taking place on Thursday, May 4 (9:00 p.m.

ET, ESPN).

Since blocks were tracked in 1973-74, Anthony Davis joins Tim Duncan (twice) as the only players in NBA Playoff history to record 30+ points, 20+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 4+ blocks in a playoff game.

Anthony Davis becomes the 5th player in Lakers franchise history to record 30+ points and 20+ rebounds in a game, joining: Elgin Baylor (11 times) Shaquille O'Neal (9 times) Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (2 times) Wilt Chamberlain (2 times) Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole becomes the 1st trio in NBA Playoff history to record 6+ 3pt.

FG in a playoff game.

Kevon Looney recorded his 4th game this postseason with 20+ rebounds, the most in a single postseason since Dwight Howard, 2009