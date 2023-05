NATE PEARSON RANT: We Got 99 Problems But This Pitch Ain't One!

I got triggered by what Dan Shulman said on the broadcast last night that that Nate Pearson's job was to make sure he was good enough to not be sent down when someone is ready to return.

So I had to get it out!

The narrative surrounding Nate Pearson has been one of inconsistency and being unreliable.

This is a false narrative many of us (including myself) have fallen for.

But it's never been true.

I go through the numbers to prove it.