New York To Ban Natural Gas In Buildings | Russia Claims U.S. Behind Kremlin Drone Attack | Ep 551
New York To Ban Natural Gas In Buildings | Russia Claims U.S. Behind Kremlin Drone Attack | Ep 551

New York became the first state to ban natural gas in most new buildings in the state, Russia claims the United States was behind the drone attack on the Kremlin, more banks are collapsing and we wrap the week with That&apos;s Memetastic.