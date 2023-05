Pakistan School Shooting: Attackers fire bullets in staff room, 7 teachers shot dead | Oneindia News

In yet another incident of school mass shooting reported within a day, at least seven teachers were killed in a school in Northwestern Pakistan.

This fresh attack was an apparent retaliation to an earlier attack in which another teacher was shot dead.

