The Commonwealth

Jamaican government minister said the upcoming coronation of Britain's King Charles III has accelerated her nation's plans to become a republic, according to a Sky News interview published Thursday.
VIDEOGRAPHIC
Jamaican government minister said the upcoming coronation of Britain's King Charles III has accelerated her nation's plans to become a republic, according to a Sky News interview published Thursday.
VIDEOGRAPHIC
It's going to be an exciting weekend as King Charles III will be crowned in an historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey. Although..
Charles III will be officially crowned king on 6 May in a solemn religious service eight months after the death of his mother Queen..