The New George Floyd + Attack on SCOTUS + How Transgenderism Works | Sen. Rick Scott, Farage

Good Samaritans stepped in to protect the public where New York authorities would not — and now, the press is hoping to stoke new race riots in response.

Charlie breaks down the media's sinister attempt to create a new George Floyd, then turns his attention to a far-ranging effort to delegitimize the Supreme Court.

Nigel Farage talks about his recent interview with President Trump, and Dr. Ray Blanchard explains the disturbing science behind what makes the transgendered tick.

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio stations across the country and simulcasting on Real America's Voice.