Liberals reload on ‘assault-style’ firearm ban (ft. Rod Giltaca)

Earlier this week, the Liberal government proposed new amendments to controversial firearms legislation Bill C-21.

The move follows the Liberals’ withdrawal of similar amendments in February, which aimed to specify various models that would be covered under an ‘assault-style’ firearm ban.

The new proposal would involve delegating firearms classification to a committee, rather than implementing a ban on specific models.

Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights executive director Rod Giltaca joined True North’s Andrew Lawton to discuss the proposed amendments, which have been criticized by gun rights advocates for not adequately protecting the rights of law-abiding gun owners.