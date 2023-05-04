Shopify to Lay Off , 20% of Employees.
The company announced its second round of layoffs on May 4, Reuters reports.
.
Shopify, like many businesses, expected the boom caused by the pandemic to continue, but it didn't.
In July 2022, the company laid off 10% of its workforce.
Now, it's laying off 20% more.
Shopify also revealed that it sold its logistics operation to Flexport.
The all-stock deal gives Shopify a 13% stake in the company.
Shares rose 16% in premarket trading as a result.
The company also reported Q1 results that were better than expected.
.
Revenue was at $1.51 billion for the quarter.
Reuters reports that Spotify has been able to increase its subscription fees since businesses like Mattel and Coty have joined the platform