Shopify to Lay Off 20% of Employees

Shopify to Lay Off , 20% of Employees.

The company announced its second round of layoffs on May 4, Reuters reports.

.

Shopify, like many businesses, expected the boom caused by the pandemic to continue, but it didn't.

In July 2022, the company laid off 10% of its workforce.

Now, it's laying off 20% more.

Shopify also revealed that it sold its logistics operation to Flexport.

The all-stock deal gives Shopify a 13% stake in the company.

Shares rose 16% in premarket trading as a result.

The company also reported Q1 results that were better than expected.

.

Revenue was at $1.51 billion for the quarter.

Reuters reports that Spotify has been able to increase its subscription fees since businesses like Mattel and Coty have joined the platform