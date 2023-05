'Rwanda and UK are great friends' says Sunak at Downing St

Rishi Sunak welcomes President of Rwanda Paul Kigami to 10 Downing Street ahead of the Coronation.

The prime minister says both his and Kigami's country are "great friends", demonstrating the friendship through "migration and economic partnership".

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn