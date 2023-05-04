The Sweet History of Chocolate_ A Delectable Journey Through Time!

This fascinating and informative video delves into the long, rich history of chocolate and its evolution around the world.

Delve into the development of chocolate and its introduction to different societies, beginning in the Mayan and Aztec civilizations.

Trace the discovery and invention of tasty treats such as the Kit Kat, Mars Bar and Hershey Bar, first introduced in the 1700s.

Marvel at the advancements in chocolate-making over the years, from the introduction of the chocolate bar in the 1920s to the 3D printing of chocolates today.

Enjoy an overview of the past and current innovations in the realm of chocolate, and get ready for the promise of even more delicious discoveries.