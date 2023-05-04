These Oatmeal Habits Will Kickstart Weight Loss, According to Dietitians

According to a 2016 study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition,' oatmeal can help people manage their weight.

In order to get the most out of eating oatmeal, dietitians recommend adhering to these six oatmeal habits:.

Use your instant pot.

By using the delayed start option, you can have oatmeal waiting for you as soon as you get up, saving time and ensuring you stick to healthy options on busy mornings.

Put kefir in your overnight oats.

Kefir contains more gut-friendly probiotics than yogurt, which studies indicate may promote satiety by increasing absorption of nutrients and stable blood sugars, as well as decrease systemic inflammation leading to better weight control and a reduction in weight gain, Caroline Margolis, RDN, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

Try savory oatmeal.

Consider making a savory oatmeal that is packed with roasted vegetables as toppings such as broccoli, sweet potato, and mushrooms. Not only will you be increasing fiber to support fullness, but you will also help support insulin regulation, healthy cholesterol levels, and increasing nutrients into your oatmeal routine, Andrew Akhaphong, MS, RD, LD, via 'Eat This, Not That!'.

Bake your oatmeal.

Add eggs in your baked oatmeal dish to include a source of protein.

Use healthy fats.

Anya Rosen, MS, RD, LD, says healthy fats such as nut butter and chia seeds "help blunt the blood sugar spike and keep you feeling full for a longer period of time.".

Turn to spices instead of sugar.

Colleen Wysocki, MS, RDN, CLC, suggests flavoring your oatmeal with cinnamon, cayenne or ginger to avoid the empty calories of added sugar