Cara Delevingne Has an Iconic Chanel-Inspired Shag Moment at the Met Gala 2023

The model paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with a statement-making hair moment.

Director: Gabrielle Reich Director of Photography: Ava Rikki Editors: Mauricio Rivera Hoffman, Cory Stevens, Tajah Smith Producer, On Set: Parisa Kosari Associate Producer: Lea Donenberg Camera Operator: Paola Oliveros Audio: Austin Rumsey Photos By: Hunter Moreno Filmed on Location: The Mark Hotel Art & Graphics Lead: Léa Kichler Assistant Editors: JC Scruggs, Justin Symonds Post Production Coordinators: Jovan James, Alexa Deutsch Supervising Editor: Kameron Key Post Production Supervisor: Edward Taylor Production Coordinators: Ava Kashar, Matthew Fodera Production Manager: Kit Fogarty Line Producer: Romeeka Powell Senior Director, Production Management: Jessica Schier Entertainment Director, Vogue: Sergio Kletnoy Supervising Producer: Felicia Kelley Director of Content, Production, Vogue: Rahel Gebreyes Executive Producer: Ruhiya Nuruddin Senior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda Gittleson VP, Digital Video English, Vogue: Thespena Guatieri