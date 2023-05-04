How Should We Then Live? - Gary DeMar (2023 Conference)
The Bible is more than a book about individual redemption.

It serves as the foundation to the answer this question: &quot;How should we then live?&quot; What does the Bible say about the Christian&apos;s role in society and culture for all new creatures in Christ?

We&apos;re not only saved from something, but we are saved for something.

Does that &quot;something&quot; only apply to life after death?

Does the Bible have anything specific to say about how the world should function?

Should Christians develop a comprehensive biblical worldview and apply it to the world?

What does the Bible say and what does history say?