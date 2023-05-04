How Should We Then Live? - Gary DeMar (2023 Conference)

The Bible is more than a book about individual redemption.

It serves as the foundation to the answer this question: "How should we then live?" What does the Bible say about the Christian's role in society and culture for all new creatures in Christ?

We're not only saved from something, but we are saved for something.

Does that "something" only apply to life after death?

Does the Bible have anything specific to say about how the world should function?

Should Christians develop a comprehensive biblical worldview and apply it to the world?

What does the Bible say and what does history say?