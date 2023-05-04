NATO launches an assassination attempt against Putin, Zelensky flees to Finland | Redacted News

NATO launched an overnight attack against the Kremlin trying to assassinate Putin.
Zelensky denies they were involved yet one of his top advisors contradicted him.
Russia says Ukraine's spring offensive has officially begun.
