RED ALERT! Putin blames U.S. for Kremlin attack, activates nuke forces at highest level | Redacted

Russian President Putin blamed the U.S. for the terror attack against the Kremlin and vows a devastating response.

Meanwhile Washington is playing dumb pretending it doesn't know anything about the drone strike.

Russia says Ukraine is ready to launch it's "massive" offensive.

Reports show Russia activated its nuclear forces to the higest level of readiness.