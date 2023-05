Chatrapathi - Official Trailer | Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas | Pen Studios | In Cinemas 12 May 2023

Presenting the official trailer of the upcoming Bollywood movie, Chatrapathi introducing Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas.

The film is directed by V.V.

Vinayak, Presented by Dr. Jayantilal Gada and produced by Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada under Pen Studios.

.The film is set to release on 12th May, 2023.