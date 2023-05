Is Genesis History?

Features over a dozen scientists and scholars explaining how the world intersects with the history recorded in Genesis.

From rock layers to fossils, from lions to stars, from the Bible to artifacts, this fascinating film will change the way you see the world.

The film’s goal is to provide a reasonable case for Creation in six normal days, a real Adam and Eve, an actual fall, a global flood, and the tower of Babel.

Dr. Del Tackett, the Creator of π˜›π˜©π˜¦ π˜›π˜³π˜Άπ˜΅π˜© π˜—π˜³π˜°π˜«π˜¦π˜€π˜΅, serves as your guideβ€”hiking through canyons, climbing up mountains, and diving below the seaβ€”in an exploration of two competing views…one compelling truth.