LFA 5.4.23 @5pm: TRUMP IS TROLLING...& HE'S PISSED!

Barack Obama "The Kenyan" is back..wonder why?

- Clay Higgins accuses Biden of Treason!

- Border Patrol warns Cartels will own the border in weeks - Biden regime continues to "know nothing" when asked about anything - Ukraine admits to Kremlin attack - Budweiser CEO tries to distance brand from Trans - Fox news down 30% across the board - Jesse Waters is new target - Ilhan Omar celebrates Tucker being removed - Tucker to host Presidential debate?

- Families sue school for trannying their kid - Trump is trolling the media for millions of free air time and he is pissed about the rape case!