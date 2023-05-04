Oklahoma Predator Released Early, Murders 6: Who Is Responsible? w/Ex-FBI Bobby Chacon – Ask Dr Drew

On May 1, convicted predator Jesse McFadden didn't show up for court to face charges of soliciting a minor.

Police in Okmulgee County & Henryetta, Oklahoma, soon discovered 7 bodies, and allege McFadden murdered his wife, her three children, and two missing teen girls before ending his life.

“I did exactly what I promised I would do when I got out,” McFadden reportedly texted the victim from his court case, hours before the murders.

Even more alarming: McFadden was released EARLY after serving 17 years of a 20 year sentence.

Krystal Strong, who was r*ped by McFadden in 2003 when she was only 16, told reporters that she begged authorities to take the case seriously but the "justice system failed them."