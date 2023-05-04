Liberty Conspiracy LIVE 5-4-23! Supreme Court Is POLITICAL? Wha-? Ukraine, Sheeran Copyright

Welcome, fellow Conspirators!

Tonight, we reconvene in our noble fight for freedom, as we explore the latest political wrestling over the judicial system we're forced to fund - specifically, the US Supreme Court - and we talk about the way the pop media play favorites with it.

We also hit the latest from Ukraine, teh second release from Epstein's 'Calendar' and why the Ed Sheeran copyright case is another reason people might want to reassess their devotion to govt-enforced "copyright/IP protection!

Check it out!

We'll see you in the Rokfin Chat!