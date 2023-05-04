Liberty Conspiracy LIVE 5-4-23! Supreme Court Is POLITICAL? Wha-? Ukraine, Sheeran Copyright
Liberty Conspiracy LIVE 5-4-23! Supreme Court Is POLITICAL? Wha-? Ukraine, Sheeran Copyright

Welcome, fellow Conspirators!

Tonight, we reconvene in our noble fight for freedom, as we explore the latest political wrestling over the judicial system we&apos;re forced to fund - specifically, the US Supreme Court - and we talk about the way the pop media play favorites with it.

We also hit the latest from Ukraine, teh second release from Epstein&apos;s &apos;Calendar&apos; and why the Ed Sheeran copyright case is another reason people might want to reassess their devotion to govt-enforced &quot;copyright/IP protection!

Check it out!

We&apos;ll see you in the Rokfin Chat!