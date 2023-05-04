Sheriff Judd calls Florida law banning texting and driving "useless," but is it?

Just fifty miles north of Tampa in the small town of Brooksville, Jordan and Brooke Scherer recently took the stand in a criminal trial that got little attention but is destined to have extraordinary impact.

After a little more than days of emotional testimony and just two hours of deliberation, the couple’s seven-year long fight for closure ended when the jury found 39- year-old Gregory Andriotis guilty of recklessly causing the crash that seriously injured the couple, their daughter and killed the Scherer’s 9-year-old son Logan.