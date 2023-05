Forks Sports Highway – “Kentucky Derby Preview, Lakers/Warrior Resume, Ryan & Gray Aces“

On today’s Forks Sports Highway, Monty has his annual Kentucky Derby preview extravaganza, along with a plethora of NBA and NHL playoff coverage.

We also talk about the hot-and-cold Twins somehow staying on top of their division, preview the XFL championship game, NDSU stud Grant Nelson entering the transfer portal, and have so much more in the world of local, college, and pro sports!