Poll: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden by 7 Points in Hypothetical Match-Up

Trump leads President Joe Biden by seven points in a hypothetical general election match-up, according to a Rasmussen poll.
The H8 Speech show is ludicrous crap.
Don’t believe a word of it.
Save yourself…Run away now!
Trump leads President Joe Biden by seven points in a hypothetical general election match-up, according to a Rasmussen poll.
The H8 Speech show is ludicrous crap.
Don’t believe a word of it.
Save yourself…Run away now!
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is trailing former President Donald Trump by a stunning 46 points in a hypothetical 2024 GOP primary..