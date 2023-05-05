An Alien Implant
An Alien Implant

In 2012, Nancy (pseudonym), a single parent from a small town in Indiana, took her 14-year-old son, Anthony, (pseudonym) to the dentist for his annual cleaning, check-up and dental x-rays.

Unknown to her, the x-rays showed the presence of a strange unknown object in her son&apos;s jaw.

They went to the dentist each year, but it wasn&apos;t until three years later, in 2015, that they were scheduled for another series of x-rays.

On this occasion, the dentist revealed that the x-rays indicated the presence of a metallic FB (foreign body) in her son&apos;s jaw, beneath his lower left molar.

There was no evidence of any entry wound, and the tooth was healthy, pain-free, and asymptomatic.

The dentists were utterly baffled and unable to explain the presence of this mysterious object.