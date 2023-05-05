An Alien Implant

In 2012, Nancy (pseudonym), a single parent from a small town in Indiana, took her 14-year-old son, Anthony, (pseudonym) to the dentist for his annual cleaning, check-up and dental x-rays.

Unknown to her, the x-rays showed the presence of a strange unknown object in her son's jaw.

They went to the dentist each year, but it wasn't until three years later, in 2015, that they were scheduled for another series of x-rays.

On this occasion, the dentist revealed that the x-rays indicated the presence of a metallic FB (foreign body) in her son's jaw, beneath his lower left molar.

There was no evidence of any entry wound, and the tooth was healthy, pain-free, and asymptomatic.

The dentists were utterly baffled and unable to explain the presence of this mysterious object.