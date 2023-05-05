Enoch, The Watchers, & The End Of The World - With Gary Wayne
Tonight&apos;s guest is Gary Wayne.

Gary joins us to talk about the book of Enoch.

All throughout the book of Enoch are references to the &quot;Watchers&quot; and their role in corrupting mankind in the antediluvian age.

Tonight we&apos;ll be discussing what the events in Enoch mean for the world in our modern era and at the end of days.

Gary is a wealth of knowledge having devoted 30 plus years to research on the topic of the Nephilim and Rephaim, and the Bible as a whole.

Gary is the best selling author of The Genesis 6 Conspiracy and is in the process of releasing a highly anticipated follow up book to said title.

Check the links below if you&apos;d like to purchase a copy of The Genesis 6 Conspiracy for yourself.

You won&apos;t regret it!

Now buckle up and enjoy as we get into the Word.