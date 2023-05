PITB #42! They Are Our Brightest Rays & Most Vulnerable. Let's Talk Special Needs :)

PITB #42!

They Are Our Brightest Rays & Most Vulnerable.

Let's Talk Special Needs :) .

Many have special needs children, but is that the extent of the topic?

They can give us hope and show us what is important in life.

I hope you will join us to talk about the challenges and miracles.

#wtif #PITB #the420710family #siirtified #podcast #topic #specialneeds #thursday