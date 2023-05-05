Matt Slick Bible Study, Romans 6:5f

The Book of Romans was written by the Apostle Paul in approximately 57-58 C.E.

As a letter, or Epistle, to the Christian church in Rome.

It was intended to provide direction, encouragement, and guidance to that community of believers.

In this letter, Paul presents the Gospel, God's plan of salvation and righteousness for His people.

Paul also discusses the sinfulness of humanity, the justification by faith in Christ, and the sanctification and glorification of believers.

The letter is considered the clearest and most systematic presentation of Christian doctrine in the Scriptures.