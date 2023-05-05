Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild Playthrough #5

Welcome to Kenyeji Firecast.
We will be streaming together or individually going through various games that interest us.
From Nintendo to PC, going through back stock, or playing new releases, we will constantly be changing content.
Welcome to Kenyeji Firecast.
We will be streaming together or individually going through various games that interest us.
From Nintendo to PC, going through back stock, or playing new releases, we will constantly be changing content.
*SPECIAL NOTE* - I am extremely sorry for the delay in starting the stream. My Mac did an update last night and froze mid update...
Let's get ready for the sequel, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom! Are you excited for the upcoming game? Help me..