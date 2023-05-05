Nick Cannon will fill in for host Jamie Foxx on the game show Beat Shazam following Foxx's ongoing hospitalization.
Find out all the details in this video.
Nick Cannon will fill in for host Jamie Foxx on the game show Beat Shazam following Foxx's ongoing hospitalization.
Find out all the details in this video.
Jamie Foxx Breaks Silence , From Hospital.
On April 11, Foxx's daughter, Corinne, took to Instagram to let people know that..
Jamie Foxx has left a big absence in his hosting duties on "Beat Shazam" ... a hole Nick Cannon hopes to fill while Jamie remains..
Nick Cannon is set to replace Jamie Foxx as guest host of Fox game show Beat Shazam after the latter remains hospitalized. The..