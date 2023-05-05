'Beat Shazam' Taps Nick Cannon to Fill in as Host Following Jamie Foxx’s Hospitalization | THR News
Nick Cannon will fill in for host Jamie Foxx on the game show Beat Shazam following Foxx's ongoing hospitalization.

