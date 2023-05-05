Disney Star Wars SUCKS, Kathleen Kennedy DESTROYED it, SW Celebration News | #200: The Bogcast

Me and McClay used to be OBSESSED with Star Wars, even beyond the films. Having both grown up with SW, we were the dorks running around town collecting all the exclusive figures when the prequels dropped.

We even went to Star Wars Celebration in 2007 and prided ourselves in SW knowledge and lore.

We tried really, really hard to enjoy the new Disney Star Wars, continuing the tradition of going to every opening showing day of, only to be EXTREMELY disappointed.

We completely gave up after Episode 9 and it's been a fast decline ever since.

On this May the 4th, we talk about our Love/Hate relationship with alll things STAR WARS!