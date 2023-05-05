Lancia Pu+Ra HPE Infotainment System

A 100% electric car, with a brand vision in terms of range with over 700 km, little more than 10 minutes of charging time and energy consumption less than 10 kWh per 100 km.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is the first car inspired by the world of furniture, thanks to the collaboration with Cassina, leader in the upscale furniture industry, for a typically Italian “home feeling” experience.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is the first car equipped with the S.A.L.A.

Virtual interface that we will find on the new Ypsilon.

And thanks to S.A.L.A, Lancia will be the first Stellantis brand to adopt Chameleon and TAPE (Tailored Predictive Experience) technologies, which centralize the audio, climate control and lighting functions, enabling the environment inside the car to be adapted at the touch of a button or by the sound of your voice.

Lancia Pu+Ra HPE is the natural evolution of Lancia Pu+Ra Zero, displaying many of the features of the three-dimensional sculpture unveiled last November.

The new Lancia concept car fully embodies the principles of the new design language of the brand, a pure and radical design language where the cars’ volumes are created from the intersection of elementary and iconic forms such as the circle and the triangle, combined with a few eclectic details.

The new Lancia concept car therefore becomes an expression of the Italian timeless design, with a sustainable and innovative approach that goes beyond the typical automotive language.

The concept car is named Lancia Pu+Ra HPE: “Pu+Ra” refers to the brand's new, pure and radical design language, while HPE stands for High Performance Electric, for a car that is Eco-sustainable, Exciting and Evolved, all at the same time.

The acronym HPE was used for the first time in the 1970s for Lancia Beta, and stood for “High Performance Estate”, a symbol of sportiness and practicality.