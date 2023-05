Want a beautiful girlfriend? 🛑 Then STOP “focusing on your career!”

While ambition is an admirable trait that you should hold onto, too many men tell themselves “I’m just focusing on my career now, I’ll worry about dating in the future” as an excuse to procrastinate on undertaking the grand and intimidating adventure of seduction.

If you wait until you’ve reached some state of economic comfort before pursuing the kinds of beautiful women you think you deserve, you may be waiting a long time, perhaps forever.