The Abomination Called A Coronation - Decree For Canada May 4, 2023

Yesterday Satan and his kingdom of darkness took a devasting blow.

Today we decree and hit it again.

Watch the Lord show off this weekend at the abonination called a coronation.

There's only one Royal!

Also - Your Unverbalized Prayers are just vague wishes.

Dont let your prayers become wish sandwiches!

That's where you've got 2 pieces of bread and you wish you had some meat!

Speak to God and Speak what you need - He's a good good Father!