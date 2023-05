Ukrainian lawmaker punches Russian official at international meet in Turkey’s Ankara | Oneindia News

A video has gone viral after a Russian representative snatched a Ukraine flag from a lawmaker of the country, triggering a one-on-one fight at an international conference.

The dramatic incident played out in Turkey capital Ankara during the 61st Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Community on Thursday, over 14 months after Russia invaded Ukraine.

