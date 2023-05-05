Eight fatally shot in Serbian town in country's second mass killing in just two days

A shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
A shooter killed at least eight people and wounded 13 in a drive-by attack late Thursday in Serbia's second such mass killing in two days, state television reported.
ViewA gunman apparently shooting at random killed eight people and wounded 14 in three Serbian villages, authorities said, shaking..
At least eight people were killed and 13 were injured in a shooting late Thursday in Serbia, an incident that comes just a day..