Outlander Season 7 - Newest Cast

Outlander's Newest Cast for Season 7 Trailer HD - Our new cast members Charles Vandervaart (William Ransom), Izzy Meikle-Small (Rachel Hunter), and Joey Phillips (Denzell Hunter) are loving being part of the Outlander family.

Season 7 premieres June 16.

Catch up on Outlander Seasons 1-6 on the STARZ App.

#Outlander #STARZ