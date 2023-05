The Law Office of Frank Ciardi | Best DWI Attorney in Rochester, NY

The Law Office of Frank Ciardi is a renowned law firm in Rochester, NY, specializing in DWI defense.

Our mission is to provide clients with personalized attention and effective legal strategies to help them achieve their desired outcome.

They have an extensive knowledge base on DWI laws and regulations, which allows them to provide exceptional legal advice for their clients.

Call us at (585) 232-6830 for more information about DWI attorney in Rochester NY or visit our website.