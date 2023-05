Guatemala: More than 1,000 evacuated as active volcano named ‘Fuego’ erupts | Oneindia News

Thick clouds of ash over farms and towns of Guatemala were seen spewing out from an active volcano.

The volcano is named Fuego, which is a Spanish word meaning ‘fire’.

Guatemalan authorities evacuated more than 1,000 people and closed a road as Central America's most active volcano erupted on Thursday.

