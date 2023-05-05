Emir of Qatar wishes UK ‘joyful’ coronation weekend

The Emir of Qatar has wished the King, the people of the UK and those of the Commonwealth a “joyful celebration” of the coronation over the weekend.

Speaking with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Number 10, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said: “I’m very delighted to be here to join to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty the King … we wish His Majesty, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth all the best.” Report by Buseld.

