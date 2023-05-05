Emir of Qatar wishes UK ‘joyful’ coronation weekend
Emir of Qatar wishes UK ‘joyful’ coronation weekend

The Emir of Qatar has wished the King, the people of the UK and those of the Commonwealth a “joyful celebration” of the coronation over the weekend.

Speaking with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak at Number 10, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said: “I’m very delighted to be here to join to celebrate the coronation of His Majesty the King … we wish His Majesty, the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth all the best.” Report by Buseld.

