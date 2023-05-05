FULL MOON LUNAR ECLIPSE in Scorpio

Tonight is an excellent night for meditating with your crystals as the energy is so incredibly potent because of the building lunar eclipse in scorpio.

Because Scorpio energy is already a psychic energy if you meditate under this Full Moon you will easily plug into that side of yourself as well.

Bringing your crystals along only helps to magnify it all.

Moonstones are naturally filled with intuitive energy so placing them nearby will do wonders.

Also Watermelon Tourmaline is another great crystal for being able to appreciate the bliss of the moment.

Have you ever seen a watermelon tourmaline?

Just looking at one under the light of a candle or full moon can truly be magical.