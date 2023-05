UNGOVERNED 5.5.23 @10am: INEPT SOROS-FUNDED PROSECUTOR KIM GARDNER RESIGNS!

Kim Gardner, a Soros-Funded prosecutor in St.

Louis mired in scandal is resigning effective June 1st.

Americans are fleeing the despair of Democrat-run cities and states in droves.

The TRANS son of Democrat House Majority Whip faces no jail time after assaulting a police officer.

Russia is blaming the US for botched Putin assassination attempt.

Happy REVENGE OF THE FIFTH - Star Wars Day Part II.