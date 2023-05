World Hand Hygiene Day 2023: Why is Handwashing important; Know about it in detail | Oneindia News

The World Health Organization celebrates 5th May as World Hand Hygiene Day-a campaign that aims to reiterate and support hand hygiene and its importance in the healthcare domain across the globe.

This year marks seventy-five fabulous years of the World Health Organization.

