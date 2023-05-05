Happy Birthday, Adele!

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins turns 35 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

Her second album, '21,' was the best-selling album worldwide in 2011 and 2012.

2.

Adele was the first woman to have three simultaneous top 10 singles as a lead artist on the 'Billboard' Hot 100.

3.

Her rise to fame started on MySpace.

4.

Her hit single, “Hello,” became the first song in the U.S. to sell over one million downloads in a week.

5.

Adele and Beyoncé both hold the record for the the most Grammy wins by a female artist in one night.

