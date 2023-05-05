The Secret Life of Rock Pools

As the tide recedes along the shores, it uncovers a truly alien world of rock pools.

At first look, the landscape presents little more than a barren, lifeless stretch of thick mud and rotting seaweed, strewn with boulders.

But these features come together to create a unique habitat.

Twice a day, miles of sand, gullies, reefs and rock pools are exposed, bringing into view a wealth of rarely seen marine life.

Here, the sparse isolated pools open a window on the many conflicts that these creatures must content with in order to survive.

Each rock pool is a tiny but complex ecosystem, home to crabs, shrimps, and all manner of incredible creatures.