‘Volcano of Fire’ Erupts in Guatemala

The Fuego Volcano, or volcano of fire, erupted less than 30 miles outside of Guatemala City, sending lava and thick smoke shooting out of its crater.

Reuters reports the volcano has erupted several times over the past 10 years, including an eruption in 2018 which left more than 190 people dead.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.