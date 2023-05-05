King Charles and Camilla recorded special coronation messages to broadcast in train stations

Rail-users across the UK will be treated to the sound of announcements from King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort over the coronation weekend after the royals recorded special messages to be broadcast in train stations
Rail-users across the UK will be treated to the sound of announcements from King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort over the coronation weekend after the royals recorded special messages to be broadcast in train stations
King Charles III and Queen Camilla have recorded a special announcement to be played on the London Underground subway network..