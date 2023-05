Black People Was Enslaved In The Name Of Jesus

The Enslavement Of Black People In The Name Of Jesus Is A Tragic And Complex Story That Has Its Roots In The Transatlantic Slave Trade.

In The 16Th Century, European Traders Began To Transport Enslaved Africans To The Americas, Where They Were Sold To Plantation Owners And Other Wealthy Individuals.

The Slave Trade Was Justified By Many Europeans As A Way To Spread Christianity And “Civilize” The African People.