Akshata Murty hosts First Lady Jill Biden at No 10

The prime minister's wife Akshata Murty hosts US First Lady Dr Jill Biden at No 10 before the pair visited a local school.

Dr Biden is later scheduled to meet staff at the US embassy and King Charles at a reception in Buckingham Palace.

Report by Alibhaiz.

