"Woman, Life, Freedom" in Iran -- and what it means for the rest of the world | Golshifteh Farahani

In this poetic and moving reflection, actor, musician and activist Golshifteh Farahani honors those who have fought for "Woman, Life, Freedom" following Mahsa Amini's death at the hands of Iran's religious morality police.

Calling upon our shared humanity, she urges everyone to take a stand against violence inflicted on innocent people around the world.